Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at November 16

Business News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9037



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.9314



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.7435



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 16, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9007 and a selling price of 5.9067 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.9001 and a selling price of 5.9061.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9271 and a selling price of 7.9356 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9139 and a selling price of 7.9224.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.7401 and a selling price of 6.7468 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7565 and a selling price of 6.7632.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3876 and a selling price of 0.3880 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3868 and a selling price of 0.3872.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.1357 and a selling price of 70.1526 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.0378 and a selling price of 70.0717.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 97.2249 and a selling price of 97.3216 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.9891 and a selling price of 97.0853.



