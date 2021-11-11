Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at November 11

Business News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9025



• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.9593



• The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.8013



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 11, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8995 and a selling price of 5.9055 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8993 and a selling price of 5.9053.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9550 and a selling price of 7.9635 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9854 and a selling price of 7.9939.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.7979 and a selling price of 6.8047 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8298 and a selling price of 6.8365.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3857 and a selling price of 0.3861 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3911 and a selling price of 0.3915.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.0381 and a selling price of 70.0601 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.0456 and a selling price of 700642.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.3976 and a selling price of 96.4941 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.9492 and a selling price of 96.0434.



