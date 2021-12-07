Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at December 7

Business News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9202



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.8464



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.6820



Note that these rates will be different at a forex bureau near you.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 7, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9172 and a selling price of 5.9232. As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.9152 and a selling price of 5.9212. At a forex bureau in Accra, dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.37 and sold at a rate of 6.50.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.8421 and a selling price of 7.8506 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.8750 and a selling price of 7.8834. At a forex bureau in Accra, pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 8.40 and sold at a rate of 8.65.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.6787 and a selling price of 6.6853 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7072 and a selling price of 6.7133. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.15 and sold at a rate of 7.30.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3738 and a selling price of 0.3741 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3739 and a selling price of 0.3740. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.36 and sold at a rate of 0.45.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.8625 and a selling price of 70.0010 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 69.8540 and a selling price of 69.9926. At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 10.50 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 13.00 Naira.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 98.1193 and a selling price of 98.2163as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 97.7101 and a selling price of 97.7989. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.40 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 11.10 CFA for every 1 cedi.



