Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at December 23

Business News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates will be different at a forex bureau near you.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 23, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9543 and a selling price of 5.9603. As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.9533 and a selling price of 5.9593. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.43 and sold at a rate of 6.63.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9347 and a selling price of 7.9433 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.8852 and a selling price of 7.8937. At a forex bureau in Accra, pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 8.40 and sold at a rate of 8.75.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.7369 and a selling price of 6.7436 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7125 and a selling price of 6.7186. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.05 and sold at a rate of 7.45.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3758 and a selling price of 0.3762 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3751 and a selling price of 0.3753. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.37 and sold at a rate of 0.46.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.5147 and a selling price of 69.7396 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 69.5163 and a selling price of 69.6036. At Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 10.5 cedis for every 1000 naira and sold at a rate of 13 cedis for every 1000 Naira.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 97.2710 and a selling price of 97.3678 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 97.6330 and a selling price of 97.7217. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.40 cedis for every 1000 CFA and sold at a rate of 11.10 cedi for every 1000 CFA.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.