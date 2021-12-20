Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at December 20

Business News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9540



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.8983



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.7142



Note that these rates will be different at a forex bureau near you.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 20, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9510 and a selling price of 5.9570. As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.9361 and a selling price of 5.9421. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.47 and sold at a rate of 6.63.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.8940 and a selling price of 7.9025 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.8548 and a selling price of 7.8633. At a forex bureau in Accra, pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 8.55 and sold at a rate of 8.72.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.6975 and a selling price of 6.7042 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9063 and a selling price of 7.9148. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.25 and sold at a rate of 7.40.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3754 and a selling price of 0.3757 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3713 and a selling price of 0.3715. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.36 and sold at a rate of 0.45.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.5549 and a selling price of 69.8035 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 69.6587 and a selling price of 69.8372. At Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 10.5 cedis for every 1000 naira and sold at a rate of 13 cedis for every 1000 Naira.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 97.6490 and a selling price of 97.7450 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 97.6708 and a selling price of 97.7669. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.40 cedis for every 1000 CFA and sold at a rate of 11.10 cedi for every 1000 CFA.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.