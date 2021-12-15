Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at December 15

Business News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9331



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.8504



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.7009



Note that these rates will be different at a forex bureau near you.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 15, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9301 and a selling price of 5.9361. As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.9286 and a selling price of 5.9346. At a forex bureau in Accra, dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.43 and sold at a rate of 6.57.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.8462 and a selling price of 7.8546 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.8548 and a selling price of 7.8633. At a forex bureau in Accra, pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 8.40 and sold at a rate of 8.65.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.6975 and a selling price of 6.7042 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.6912 and a selling price of 6.6979. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.20 and sold at a rate of 7.37.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3687 and a selling price of 0.3691 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3704 and a selling price of 0.3708. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.36 and sold at a rate of 0.45.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.9466 and a selling price of 69.9584 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.1092 and a selling price of 70.1278. At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 95.24 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 76.92 Naira for every 1 cedi.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 97.8427 and a selling price of 97.9406 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 97.9347 and a selling price of 98.0328. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 96.15 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 90.09 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.