Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at December 13

Business News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9314



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.8428



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.7013



Note that these rates will be different at a forex bureau near you.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 13, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9284 and a selling price of 5.9344. As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.9182 and a selling price of 5.9242. At a forex bureau in Accra, dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.37 and sold at a rate of 6.50.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.8386 and a selling price of 7.8470 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.8139 and a selling price of 7.8223. At a forex bureau in Accra, pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 8.40 and sold at a rate of 8.65.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.6979 and a selling price of 6.7046 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.6819 and a selling price of 6.6886. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.15 and sold at a rate of 7.30.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3721 and a selling price of 0.3723 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3700 and a selling price of 0.3703. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.36 and sold at a rate of 0.45.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.7120 and a selling price of 69.9919 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 69.8321 and a selling price of 70.1125. At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 95.24 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 76.92 Naira for every 1 cedi.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 97.8369 and a selling price of 97.9347 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 98.0709 and a selling price of 98.1692. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 96.15 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 90.09 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



