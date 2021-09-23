You are here: HomeBusiness2021 09 23Article 1363861

Business News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of September 23

The Ghana Cedi is trading today at a buying price of 5.8599 and a selling 5.8657 The Ghana Cedi is trading today at a buying price of 5.8599 and a selling 5.8657

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.8628

• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 8.0007 mid-rate

• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.8799

On the interbank board today, September 23, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8599 and a selling price of 5.8657 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8601 and a selling price of 5.8659.

Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9964 and a selling price of 8.0050 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0107 and a selling price of 8.0193.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8768 and a selling price of 6.8830 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8756 and a selling price of 6.8818.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3979 and a selling price of 0.3983 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3966 and a selling price of 0.3969.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.1525 and a selling price of 70.3725 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.1586 and a selling price of 70.2848.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.3010 and a selling price of 95.3870 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.3176 and a selling price of 95.4036.

