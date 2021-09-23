Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of September 23

Business News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

On the interbank board today, September 23, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8599 and a selling price of 5.8657 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8601 and a selling price of 5.8659.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9964 and a selling price of 8.0050 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0107 and a selling price of 8.0193.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8768 and a selling price of 6.8830 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8756 and a selling price of 6.8818.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3979 and a selling price of 0.3983 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3966 and a selling price of 0.3969.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.1525 and a selling price of 70.3725 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.1586 and a selling price of 70.2848.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.3010 and a selling price of 95.3870 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.3176 and a selling price of 95.4036.