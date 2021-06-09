Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 9

Business News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7512



• It trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 8.1360 mid-rate



• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 7.0093



On the interbank board today, June 9, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7483 and a selling price of 5.7541 as compared to yesterday’s trading buying price of 5.7473 and a selling price of 5.7531.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1316 and a selling price of 8.1403 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 8.1457 and a selling price of 8.1544.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.0058 and a selling price of 7.0127 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.0095 and a selling price of 7.0164.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4236 and a selling price of 0.4240 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4253 and a selling price of 0.4256.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.3329 and a selling price of 71.4199 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.3019 and a selling price of 71.4758.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 93.5384 and a selling of 93.6306 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 93.4891 and a selling price of 93.5811.