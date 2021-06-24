Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 24

Business News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7542



• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 8.0372 mid-rate



• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.8744



On the interbank board today, June 24, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7513 and a selling price of 5.7571 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 5.7503 and a selling price of 5.7561.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.0329 and a selling price of 8.0415 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 7.9998 and a selling price of 8.0084.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8710 and a selling price of 6.8778 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 6.8433 and a selling price of 6.8501.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4053 and a selling price of 0.4058 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4008 and a selling price of 0.4012.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.3826 and a selling price of 71.5251 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.4437 and a selling price of 71.4559.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.3731 and a selling price of 95.4675 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.7587 and a selling price of 95.8539.