Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 23

Business News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7532



• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 8.0041 mid-rate



• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.8467



On the interbank board today, June 23, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7503 and a selling price of 5.7561 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7488 and a selling price of 5.7546.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9998 and a selling price of 8.0084 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9989 and a selling price of 8.0075.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8433 and a selling price of 6.8501 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 6.8466 and a selling price of 6.8534.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4008 and a selling price of 0.4012 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4036 and a selling price of 0.4038.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.4437 and a selling price of 71.4559 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.4571 and a selling price of 71.6310.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.7587 and a selling price of 95.8539 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.7126 and a selling price of 95.8077.