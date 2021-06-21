Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 21

Business News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the interbank board today, June 21, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7483 and a selling price of 5.7541 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7483 and a selling price of 5.7541 to open the 25th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9407 and a selling price of 7.9493 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0040 and a selling price of 8.0126.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8208 and a selling price of 6.8275 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8468 and a selling price of 6.8536.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4023 and a selling price of 0.4027 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4071 and a selling price of 0.4075.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.2390 and a selling price of 71.3642 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 71.3069 and a selling price of 71.3312.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.0757 and a selling price of 96.1701 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 95.7098 and a selling price of 95.8049.