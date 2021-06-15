Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 15

Business News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the interbank board today, June 15, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7485 and a selling price of 5.7543 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7486 and a selling price of 5.7544.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1146 and a selling price of 8.1239 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1136 and a selling price of 8.1223.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9695 and a selling price of 6.9775 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9561 and a selling price of 6.9636.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4191 and a selling price of 0.4195 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4189 and a selling price of 0.4193.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.2435 and a selling price of 71.4609 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.3953 and a selling price of 73.0244.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 94.0103 and a selling price of 94.1182 as compared t yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 94.1980 and a selling price of 94.2995.