Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 11

Business News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7517



• It trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 8.1367 mid-rate



• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 7.0008



On the interbank board today, June 11, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7488 and a selling price of 5.7546 as compared to yesterday’s trading buying price of 5.7483 and a selling price of 5.7541 to close the 23rd trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1323 and a selling price of 8.1410 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1178 and a selling price of 8.1265.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9973 and a selling price of 7.0042 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.0035 and a selling 7.0104.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4218 and a selling price of 0.4222 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 0.4213 and a selling price of 0.4217.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.1894 and a selling price of 71.2833 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.2251 and a selling price of 71.4755.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 93.6520 and a selling price of 93.7443 as compared to yesterday’s trading