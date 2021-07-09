Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 9

Business News of Friday, 9 July 2021

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7802



• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 8.0041 mid-rate



• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.8596



On the interbank board today, July 9, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7773 and a selling price of 5.7831 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7621 and a selling price of 5.7679 to close the 26th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9998 and a selling price of 8.0084 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9396 and a selling price of 7.9481.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8562 and a selling price of 6.8630 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7959 and a selling price of 6.8026.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4054 and a selling price of 0.4058 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4018 and a selling price of 0.4022.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.1550 and a selling price of 71.2968 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of a buying price of 71.2923 and a selling price of 71.3651.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.5788 and a selling price of 95.6736 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4274 and a selling price of 96.5225.