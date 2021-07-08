Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 8

Business News of Thursday, 8 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7650
• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 7.9439 mid-rate
• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.7993
On the interbank board today, July 8, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7621 and a selling price of 5.7679 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price 5.7611 and a selling price of 5.7669.
Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9396 and a selling price of 7.9481 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price 7.9515 and a selling price of 7.9600.
The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.7959 and a selling price of 6.8026 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price 6.8125 and a selling price of 6.8192.
The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4018 and a selling price of 0.4022 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4006 and a selling price of 0.4009.
The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.2923 and a selling price of 71.3651 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.2179 and a selling price of 71.3341.
For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.4274 and a selling price of 96.5225 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price 96.1927 and a selling price of 96.2873.
