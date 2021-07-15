Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 15

Business News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of GH¢5.7810p



• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at GH¢8.0185p mid-rate



• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of GH¢6.8360p



On the interbank board today, July 15, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of GH¢5.7781p and a selling price of GH¢5.7839p as compared to July 14, trading of a buying price of GH¢5.7781p and a selling price of GH¢5.7839p.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of GH¢8.0142 and a selling price of GH¢8.0228 as compared to July 14, trading of a buying price of GH¢7.9923 and a selling price of GH¢8.0014.



With the Euro, the cedi is trading at a buying price of GH¢6.8323p and a selling price of GH¢6.8396 as compared to July 14, trading of a buying price of GH¢6.8246 and a selling price of GH¢6.8318.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of GH¢0.3972p and a selling price of GH¢0.3976p as compared to July 14, trading of a buying price of GH¢0.3954p and a selling price of GH¢0.3957p.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of GH¢71.0275p and a selling price of GH¢71.0950 as compared to July 14, trading of a buying price of GH¢71.1261p and a selling price of GH¢71.2679p.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of GH¢95.9058p and a selling price of GH¢96.0082p as compared to July 14, trading of a buying price of GH¢96.0153p and a selling price of GH¢96.1165p.