Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 12

Business News of Monday, 12 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7802
• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 8.0041 mid-rate
• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.8596
On the interbank board today, July 12, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7773 and a selling price of 5.7831 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7773 and a selling price of 5.7831 to open the 27th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.
Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9998 and a selling price of 8.0084 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9998 and a selling price of 8.0084.
The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8562 and a selling price 6.8630 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8562 and a selling price of 6.8630.
The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4054 and a selling price of 0.4058 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4054 and a selling price of 0.4058.
The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.1550 and selling price of 71.2968 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 71.1550 and a selling price of 71.2968.
For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.5788 and selling price of 95.6736 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 95.5788 and a selling price of 95.6736.