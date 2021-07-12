Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 12

Business News of Monday, 12 July 2021

On the interbank board today, July 12, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7773 and a selling price of 5.7831 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7773 and a selling price of 5.7831 to open the 27th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9998 and a selling price of 8.0084 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9998 and a selling price of 8.0084.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8562 and a selling price 6.8630 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8562 and a selling price of 6.8630.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4054 and a selling price of 0.4058 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4054 and a selling price of 0.4058.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.1550 and selling price of 71.2968 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 71.1550 and a selling price of 71.2968.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.5788 and selling price of 95.6736 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 95.5788 and a selling price of 95.6736.