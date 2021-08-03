Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of August 3

Business News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of GH¢ 5.8021p



• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at GH¢ 8.0629p mid-rate



• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of GH¢ 6.8934p



On the interbank board today, August 3, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of GH¢ 5.7992p and a selling price of GH¢5.8050p as compared to yesterday’s buying price GH¢5.7982p and a selling price of GH¢ 5.8040p.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of GH¢8.0586p and a selling price of GH¢8.0672p as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of GH¢8.0589p and a selling price of GH¢8.0676p.



With the Euro, the cedi is trading at a buying price of GH¢6.8900p and a selling price of GH¢6.8968p as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of GH¢6.8774p and a selling price of GH¢6.8842p.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of GH¢0.4028p and a selling price of GH¢0.4032p as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price GH¢0.3969p and a selling price of GH¢0.3973p.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of GH¢70.8606 and a selling price of GH¢70.8778 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of GH¢70.8573p and a selling price of GH¢70.8659p.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of GH¢95.1103 and a selling price of GH¢95.2042 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of GH¢95.2844p and a selling price of GH¢95.3786p.