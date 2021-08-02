Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of August 2

Business News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of GH¢5.8011p



• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at GH¢8.0633p mid-rate



• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of GH¢6.8808p



On the interbank board today, August 2, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price GH¢5.7982p and a selling price of GH¢ 5.8040p to open the 30th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of GH¢8.0589p and a selling price of GH¢8.0676p.



With the Euro, the cedi is trading at a buying price of GH¢6.8774p and a selling price of GH¢6.8842p.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price GH¢0.3969p and a selling price of GH¢0.3973p.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of GH¢70.8573p and a selling price of GH¢70.8659p.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of GH¢95.2844p and a selling price of GH¢95.3786p.



However, industry players have suggested the currency is going to be stable for the month of August as revenue is being mobilized by government to stabilize the economy.