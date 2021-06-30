Here is how the Cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 30

xxxxxxxxxxx of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7613



• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 7.9774 mid-rate



• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.8593



On the interbank board today, June 30, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7584 and a selling price of 5.7642 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7513 and a selling price of 5.7571.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9731 and a selling price of 7.9817 compared to yesterday’s buying price of 7.9995 and a selling price of 8.0081.



The Euro is trading at a buying price 6.8556 and a selling price of 6.8630 compared to yesterday’s buying price of 6.8701 and a selling price of 6.8769.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4020 and a selling price of 0.4023 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4078 and a selling price of 0.4081.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price 71.3381 and selling price of 71.3554 compared to yesterday’s buying price of 71.1758 and a selling price of 71.3183.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price 95.5788 and a selling price of 95.6819 compared to yesterday’s buying price of 95.3856 and selling price of 95.4800.