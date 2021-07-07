Here is how the Cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 7

Business News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7640
• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 7.9558 mid-rate
• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.8159
On the interbank board today, July 7, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price 5.7611 and a selling price of 5.7669 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7612 and a selling price of 5.7670.
Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price 7.9515 and a selling price of 7.9600 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 7.9810 and a selling price of 7.9902.
The Euro is trading at a buying price 6.8125 and a selling price of 6.8192 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price 6.8366 and a selling price of 6.8438.
The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4006 and a selling price of 0.4009 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4045 and a selling price of 0.4048.
The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.2179 and a selling price of 71.3341 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price 71.3034 and a selling price of 71.3468.
For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price 96.1927 and a selling price of 96.2873 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.8469 and a selling price of 95.9478.
