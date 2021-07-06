Here is how the Cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 6

Business News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7641
• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 7.9856 mid-rate
• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.8402
On the interbank board today, July 6, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7612 and a selling price of 5.7670 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7612 and a selling price of 5.7670.
Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9810 and a selling price of 7.9902 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9453 and a selling price of 7.9538.
The Euro is trading at a buying price 6.8366 and a selling price of 6.8438 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8264 and a selling price of 6.8332.
The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4045 and a selling price of 0.4048 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4033 and a selling price 0.4036.
The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price 71.3034 and a selling price of 71.3468 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.2410 and a selling price of 71.2930.
For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.8469 and a selling price of 95.9478 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.9956 and a selling price of 96.0912.
