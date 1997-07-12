You are here: HomeBusiness1997 07 12Article 1303

General News of Saturday, 12 July 1997

Ahafo Citizens Urged To Assist In Development Programmes

Accra (GAR), July 11, -- Mr Kwasi Boakye-Boateng of the National Development Planning Commission has called on Ahafo citizens, especially those resident outside the area, to assist in the planning a This, he said, would not only enhance the infrastr uctural resources of Ahafo, but would also accelerate the area's development. Mr. Boakye-Boateng made the call at a meeting of citizens of Ahafo resident in the Accra-Tema metropolis at which the Ahafoman Development Association(AHADA) was formed. The association which draws its membership from all the eight constituencies in Ahafo, aims at championing peace and prosperity of the area, and ensuring that Ahafos co-exist in unity, peace

