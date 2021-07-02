Here is how the Cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 2

Business News of Friday, 2 July 2021

On the interbank board today, July 2, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7602 and a selling price of 5.7660 as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7584 and a selling price of 5.7642.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9289 and a selling price of 7.9380 as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9731 and a selling price of 7.9817.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8271 and a selling price of 6.8343 as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of a buying price 6.8556 and a selling price of 6.8630.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3985 and a selling price of 0.3989 as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4020 and a selling price of 0.4023.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.2151 and a selling price of 71.3158 as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of a buying price 71.3381 and selling price of 71.3554.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.9801 and a selling price of 96.0814 as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of a buying price 95.5788 and a selling price of 95.6819.