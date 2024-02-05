Here is a sneak peek of Ghana's newly-acquired diesel-powered trains from Poland

Business News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian representatives from the Railway Development Authority have embarked on an inspection exercise of the newly-acquired diesel-powered trains from Poland.



As part of their visit to the European country, the officials conducted a test run on the trains, which will operate on the new 100km Tema to Mpakadan Railway line.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb Business via X, the Ghanaian representatives were seen conducting a series of checks on the trains to ascertain its efficiency and how it will be operated once they arrive into the country.



From the seating arrangement, door panels, disability features, washroom facilities and among others, the diesel-powered trains will certainly boost railway transport in the country.



In January 2024, the Ghana Railway Development Authority clarified that it had only procured two contemporary diesel-powered trains from Poland to augment the railway transport system and not 12 as reported in the media.



The clarification came after media reports indicated that government, through the authority, had procured some 12 trains from Europe to operate both regional and long-distance lines in Ghana.



Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Authority, Yaw Osuwu, said the two trains, which are also passenger coaches, will undergo testing on the Tema-Mpakadan Railway line once they arrive.



“For now, we are trying to test a commission at the Tema-Mpakadan line. It’s about 98 percent, Tema port all the way to Mpakadan. To be able to commission and test the line, we have ordered two trains from Poland and not 12 trains.



“The first one will be shipped somewhere in the middle of February, and expect it to be here realistically in March 2024. The second one will be shipped in May, and it will arrive in August, the summertime,” Yaw Owusu earlier said on Accra-based Citi FM.



