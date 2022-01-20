Here are the transactions that will be affected and exempted from e-levy

Business News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

E-levy bill to be re-laid before parliament



Electronic clearing of cheques to be exempted from e-levy, Ofori-Atta



E-levy revenue to be used to create jobs



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has listed transactions that will be affected by the e-levy and those that will be exempted when it's implemented.



Government intends to use the money accrued from e-levy to create jobs and grow the private sector to employ more of the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



The revenue generated will also accelerate government’s digitalization agenda, enhance the security of Ghanaians on digital platforms, aggressively expand the country’s road infrastructure agenda, reduce dependence on debt and reduce the crowding out of the private sector to improve access to credit.



Ken Ofori-Atta made this known at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.



E-Levy will cover the following:



Mobile Money Transfers between accounts on the same electronic money issuer (EMI).



Mobile Money transfers from an account on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI.



Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts.



Transfer from mobile money accounts to bank accounts.



Bank transfers on a digital platform or application originate from a bank account belonging to an individual to another individual.



E-Levy will not impact



Cumulative transfers of GH¢100 per day made by the same person.



Transfers between accounts owned by the same person.



Transfers for the payment of taxes, fees, and charges on the Ghana.gov platform.



Electronic clearing of cheques.



Specified merchant payments (i.e. payments to commercial establishments registered with GRA for Income Tax and VAT purposes).



Transfers between principal, master-agent, and agent’s accounts.



Meanwhile, the controversial e-levy bill will be re-laid before Parliament on January 25, 2022.