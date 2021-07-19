Here are the top 5 industries with the biggest job openings

Business News of Monday, 19 July 2021

• A new report has stated the top industries for job seekers to look at



• Jobberman is the brain behind the report



• At the top of that list is IT & Telecoms



If you are looking for a job, or, seeking the right industries to send in your applications, then you might just have landed on the right link.



According to research conducted by recruitment firm, Jobberman, the top 3 industries with great opportunities are in IT & Telecoms; Media & Communications, Advertising; Banking, and Finance.



The others are in Education, Manufacturing & Warehousing.



“However, there are industries that thriving in the face of the crisis, for example, there’s a growing demand in industries such as IT & Telecoms, Advertising, Media & Communications and Banking, Finance & Insurance as the top 3 industries with the most postings,” the report said.



In a further breakdown, in IT & Telecoms, it said the positions most sought after are, "Software Developer, Project Manager, IT Technician, Female IT Sales Executive, Graphic Designer, Management Trainee, Web Developer, Fresh Computer Science Graduate, Business Development/Sales Officer, and Female Sales Executive."



In Advertising, Media & Communications and Banking, the positions are, "Graphic Designer, Sales Representative, Social Media Manager, Sales Executive, Marketing Executive, Web Developer, Client Service Executive, Sales Manager, Sales and Marketing Executive, and Female Marketing/Sales Executives."



Finance & Insurance openings are in: "Sales Executives, HR Manager, Account Officer, Sales Agent, Sales/Credit Officers, Credit Officer, Risk & Compliance Manager, Credit Analyst, Mobile Banker, and Internal Auditor."



Persons interested in Education should look out for positions such as, "Teachers, School Administrator, Accounts Officer, Cashier, Personal Assistant, Elementary School Teachers, Kindergarten Teachers, Preschool Teacher, French Teacher, and Graphic Designer/Illustrator."



For Manufacturing & Warehousing, the report listed the following: "Mechanical Engineer, Procurement/Supply Chain Manager, Sales Officer, Stock Checking Officer, Production Supervisor, Quality Control Officer, Cashier, Administrative Assistant, Sales Executive, and Sales Manager."



Meanwhile, the report stated that these three industries: Shipping & Logistics, Construction, and Healthcare, are the top 3 industries declining in job postings.



“Furthermore, despite Education being among the top industries, it has dropped compared to the previous year and while Healthcare is among the declining roles, it has grown slightly compared to 2020,” portions of report read.



