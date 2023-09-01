Here are the top 10 African countries with the best trade environment – Report

Business News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Among countries with a good business environment and a friendly business ecosystem, Ghana came second.



This was contained in an Africa Trade Barometer report by Standard Bank.



Ghana has been touted as a nation that has the potential for businesses and investments to thrive thereby attracting foreign investments into the country.



Ghana comes second after South Africa with a score of 74.28.



The Africa Trade Barometer (ATB) is an aggregate of the Quantitative Trade Barometer (QTB) and the Survey Trade Barometer (STB).



The report which was published by africa.businessinsider.com on May 8, 2023, noted that the averages of all the chosen indicators, which are exclusively obtained from already-existing secondary data sources/reported facts, are used to determine the Standard Bank 3-Year Quantitative Trade Barometer (QTB) ratings and rankings per nation,



It also stated that the scores and rankings provided by the Standard Bank Firm Survey Trade Barometer (STB) are the averages of all the information gathered only from the primary research surveys performed with 2,554 enterprises.





1. South Africa 100.00

2. Ghana 74.28

3. Namibia 60.23

4. Uganda 58.94

5. Tanzania 58.90

6. Mozambique 57.51

7. Kenya 55.81

8. Nigeria 48.41

9. Zambia 43.21

10. Angola 0.00



