Here are the steps to take to re-register your SIM

Business News of Monday, 13 December 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Over 5 million SIM cards linked to GhanaCard so far, NCA
Sim re-registration exercise began from October 1, 2021
Exercise to end in March 2022
Government through the National Communications Authority (NCA) in October 2021 began the SIM-re-registration exercise across the country aimed at curbing mobile fraud.
According to government, the exercise when completed will also track and monitor persons using their phones for criminal and illegal activities.
The National Communications Authority (NCA) has thus far registered and linked over 5 million sim cards to their respective National Identification Cards also known as the (GhanaCard) as at December 10, 2021.
But how does one get to re-register their sim? GhanaWeb in this article will show you how as provided by the NCA.
Steps to take for SIM re-registration exercise:
Dial the shortcode *404#
Enter Ghana Card Pin (Note: Enter letters and figures without hyphens)
Confirm Ghana Card Pin
Enter Surname
Enter First Name (s)
Enter Date of Birth (Format: DD-MM-YYYY)
Select Sex
Confirm Details
Submit Details Provided After Confirmation
It is important to note:
1: If successful, you will get a confirmation message with a unique code
2: If unsuccessful due to wrong details, you have 3 attempts to answer security questions
Meanwhile, a second stage of the registration process will require users to visit the office of their respective telecom service providers.
December 11, 2021