Here are the popular business moguls in 'famous' East Legon executive fitness club

Business News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Osei Kwame Despite celebrates 60th birthday



East Legon executive fitness club storm Despite's birthday party



KOFAS, Stephen Appiah, Sammy Kufuor, George Afriyie, others are those in the East Legon executive fitness club



In most societies, there are groups where people can associate themselves because they contain people of their class. The same applies to those in the upper class.



This group of individuals who occupy the highest place and status in society have an executive fitness club in East Legon, one of the areas noted to be inhabited by the rich.



It would be recalled that when the owner of Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite celebrated his 60th birthday, members of the East Legon executive fitness club were seen rocking white long sleeves on black trousers as they walked down from a plane to escort their fellow donate to the chiefs and people of Wiamoase in the Ashanti region.



GhanaWeb in this article lists some business magnates who are a part of this billionaires club in East Legon.



Osei Kwame Despite is the owner of Despite Group of Companies; UTV, Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat fufu, Special Ice mineral water, among others.



Kofi Asamoah is the Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director of Kofas Media.



Ofori-Atta Sarpong is the brother of Kwame Despite. The latest news has it that he and his brother, Kwame Despite have partnered government to establish a new home-based carrier.



Sammy Kufuor, Former Ghanaian international and Bayern Munich star has been appointed new President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).



George Afriyie is the former vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Stephen Appiah is the former Black Stars captain.



