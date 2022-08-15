Here are the measures by government to reduce food price hikes

Business News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Government has outlined a range of measures that seek to reduce food price hikes being experienced across the country.



The Ghana Statistical Service on August 10 announced that the inflation rate for July climbed to an all-time high of 31.7 percent, representing a 1.9 percent increase between June and July 2022.



The Service said the figure was composed of food and non-food inflation which recorded 32.3 percent and 31.3 percent respectively.



To address this, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said government will in the coming days, roll out the provision of trucks to market queens to help facilitate the movement of food items from rural to urban areas.



“Arrangements are being made with market women, market queens, in popular parlance, to provide trucks to evacuate foodstuffs from rural markets to urban centres to help reduce cost of food prices in the city.”



He made this known while highlighting government's plans to deal with surging food prices at the 22nd General Meeting of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo further called on companies in the manufacturing of inorganic fertiliser products to scale-up production to help reduce the high cost and unavailability of fertilisers for farmers.



