Here are the 'big' businesses McDan has opened under Akufo-Addo government

Business News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Since the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government assumed office in 2017, several business moguls have been awarded mouthwatering contracts while others have secured jobs.



One of such people is Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan.



GhanaWeb in this article puts a spotlight on some of the businesses established by McDan.



Ada Songor salt site



Electrochem Ghana limited, a subsidiary of the McDan Group, has commenced operations on the Ada Songor salt project site.



It is the largest salt and chlorine-alkali manufacturing firm in West Africa with a concession spanning 41,000 acres at Ada Songor.



Electrochem Ghana limited was granted a 15-year mining lease to explore salt at Ada Songor to supply to both the local and international markets.



Launched in November 2020, the company expects to produce 1 million metric tonnes of salt a year.



Government rents out KIA terminal 1 to McDan Aviation for 15 years



In 2019, government through Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) rented out the ground floor of Terminal 1 of KIA to McDan Aviation for 15 years to operate a Fixed Base Operator (FBO).



Private jet terminal



McDan on Friday, January 28, 2022, inaugurated his private jet terminal in Accra. Ghana's first private jet terminal is located at the Terminal One of KIA.



This comes after the business mogul acquired a Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) licence from the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).



According to McDan, the establishment of the private jet terminal will boost tourism and rake in more investments in Ghana.



TWI NEWS