Here are the 15 items driving inflation in Ghana

Business News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inflation for May hits 27.6 per cent



Grapes the most driver of inflation in Ghana



Diesel among drivers of Ghana's inflation



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, June 9 announced that inflation for May hit 27.6 per cent.



This represents a four percentage points increase compared to the 23.6 percent recorded in April 2022.



In a latest report released by GSS and sighted by GhanaWeb shows that the drivers of the country's inflation were largely driven by food, non-food products and imported goods.



Grapes topped the year-on-year inflation for May 2022 with 100.8%, followed by diesel, 81.1%.



Firewood, watermelon, petrol, maize, corn dough/corn flour, gas, washing soap, charcoal, wheat flour, avocado pear, vegetable oil, groundnut oil, margarine made up the 15 drivers of inflation.



See the full list of the top 15 drivers of inflation below:



