Here are key measures BoG has taken so far to address rising inflation, cedi depreciation

Business News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Local currency regained due to policy rate hikes – Addison



Possible utility tariffs could further amplify inflation pressures in the outlook, Governor



Inflation hits 23.6%



The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Dr. Ernest Addison, has outlined some key measures the central bank has taken to deal with the country’s rising inflation.



Inflation jumped to an all-time high of 23.6% in April this year with data showing that this was largely imported.



Also, the Ghana cedi has been depreciating against major trading currencies throughout the year causing panic among Ghanaians and businesses.



Speaking at the 6th Ghana CEO Summit on May 30, he explained that the BoG through some key measures has ensured that the local currency regains some of its first-quarter losses.



These measures include monetary policy rate hikes, and reversal of the regulatory reliefs, among others.



He gives a breakdown as follows:



“The upside risks to the inflation outlook are significant, and the second-round effects of upward adjustments in ex-pump prices and possible utility tariffs could further amplify inflation pressures in the outlook. We have heard several arguments by stakeholders on the Bank of Ghana’s response to the inflation problem, with some stakeholders arguing that these supply-side shocks cannot be resolved by raising the policy rate, especially because the inflation we are experiencing is imported.



“The measures taken so far include the following: Policy rate hikes: Cumulatively since November 2021, the Bank’s MPC has raised the policy rate by 550 basis points. First, 100 basis points in November 2021, then 250 basis points in March 2022, and additional 200 basis points increase in May. Currently, the policy rate stands at 19 percent. These tight monetary policy actions are expected to dampen the heightened inflationary pressures in the medium term.



“Reversal of Covid-reliefs: In addition to the policy rate increases, the Bank has reversed the prudential regulatory reliefs extended to universal banks at the height of the pandemic. Under these measures, the Cash Reserve Ratio was increased to 12 percent; the Capital Adequacy Ratio reset back to 13 percent; and the provisioning rate for loans in the Other Loans Exceptionally Mentioned (OLEM) category reset to the pre-pandemic level of 10 percent. These are intended to withdraw excess liquidity from the system and moderate demand pressures.



“Extended FX Auctions: To ease off increased volatility in the foreign exchange (FX) market, the Bank extended the forward auctions to include the Bulk Oil Distributing Companies. This formed part of the measures taken by the Bank to address the FX liquidity constraints within the local petroleum sector and aid price discovery, especially for the general pricing window within the downstream sector.



“Fiscal measures: To complement all these efforts, the government announced a 20 percent expenditure cut while enhancing revenue mobilization measures to ensure the attainment of the fiscal deficit target for 2022. The government further announced a syndicated arrangement of US$2 billion in line with approved external financing for 2022 and for liability management.”















