Here are highlights of BoG's 106th MPC meeting

The Bank of Ghana Monetary Policy Committee announced a review of the monetary policy rate by 200 basis points from 17 percent to 19 percent.



Governor of the central bank, Dr. Ernest Addison who made this known at a press conference on Monday May 23 after the Central Banks 106th MPC meeting explained that the move is meant to stem inflation which has been surging in recent months.



The inflation rate for April this year currently stands at 23.6 percent - the highest recorded in 18 years, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.



Explaining the rationale behind the hike in the policy rate, the governor said, "The inflation numbers show that while food inflation has accounted for the increases in inflation over the past year, the recent jump in April shows that relative price increases in the non-food sector is accelerating at a fast pace, which provides information on the extent to which prices are becoming embedded.



He added that, "The Bank’s latest forecast shows a continued elevated inflation profile in the near term, with a prolonged horizon for inflation to return to the target band."



