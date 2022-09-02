You are here: HomeBusiness2022 09 02Article 1615628

Business News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are Ghana’s top 10 imports

Ghana’s current hike in inflation has been attributed to its high imports.

According to the Bank of Ghana, imports in Ghana increased to $1453.60 million in June from $1351.70 million in May of 2022.

Ghana recorded a trade surplus of $131.10 million in June of 2022.

The Ghana Statistical Service stated that annual imported inflation was 33.9% in July.

According to statistics found on globaledge.com Ghana trade statistics, here are 10 goods that top the chart of Ghana’s imports.

1. Motor Vehicles & Parts $1,691,759,690

2. Industrial Machinery $1,360,270,541

3. Electrical Machinery $685,024,806

4. Cereals $522,913,947

5. Plastics $499,851,680

6. Iron & Steel Articles $391,476,023

7. Natural Minerals & Stone $373,825,026

8. Iron & Steel $359,244,506

9. Oil & Mineral Fuels $299,894,944

10. Wood $297,464,268

