Here are Ghana’s top 10 imports

Business News of Friday, 2 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana’s current hike in inflation has been attributed to its high imports.
According to the Bank of Ghana, imports in Ghana increased to $1453.60 million in June from $1351.70 million in May of 2022.
Ghana recorded a trade surplus of $131.10 million in June of 2022.
The Ghana Statistical Service stated that annual imported inflation was 33.9% in July.
According to statistics found on globaledge.com Ghana trade statistics, here are 10 goods that top the chart of Ghana’s imports.
1. Motor Vehicles & Parts $1,691,759,690
2. Industrial Machinery $1,360,270,541
3. Electrical Machinery $685,024,806
4. Cereals $522,913,947
5. Plastics $499,851,680
6. Iron & Steel Articles $391,476,023
7. Natural Minerals & Stone $373,825,026
8. Iron & Steel $359,244,506
9. Oil & Mineral Fuels $299,894,944
10. Wood $297,464,268
SSD/FNOQ