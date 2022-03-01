Help revive the economy - Akufo-Addo to Labour Unions

Business News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

President Akufo-Addo has urged the working population and the various labour unions in the country to assist his government to bring Ghana’s economy to a good footing.



“I thus appeal to all Ghanaians especially organized labour and the business community to stand should to shoulder with my government as we work to return our nation onto the path of progress and prosperity within the confines of our open democratic institutions, which have respect for human rights, rule of law and the principle of democratic accountability.



“I am a firm personal believer in our national potential, I have no doubt that we have, in us, the potential to rise up and revive our fortune. There are brighter days ahead for Ghana,” the President appealed during the opening of the Labour Conference at Koforidua in the Eastern Region Monday 28th February 2022.



He said his administration has initiated a number of economic measures in a bid to revamp the economy.



“Let me respond to the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress by saying that, I recognize the urgency of concluding the review of the Labour Act, and erecting a legal framework that will protect all categories of workers and enable government’s programs to have a positive impact on the condition of life of the working people of our country,” President Akufo-Addo indicated.



He continued “One such, potentially the most exciting is the 10 billion cedis YouStart program which is intended to help address youth unemployment in the country. Government has directed financial and technical support towards young entrepreneurs in the country to develop commercially viable businesses and create jobs for other youth.”



President Akufo-Addo also expressed optimism with YouStart initiative and how it aimed at helping with Ghana’s economy.



“In effect, it will be a vehicle for supporting young entrepreneurs to gain access to capital, training, technical skills, and mentoring to enable them to launch and start their businesses,” he reiterated.