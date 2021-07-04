Help develop Dominase Onion Market – Gomoa Akyampim Omanhene to government

Business News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

The Paramount Chief of Gomoa Akyampim, Nana Obirifo Ahunuako Ahor Ankobea II has called on the government to come to the aid of onion sellers at Dominase Junction and develop the market for them.



Some of the Onion sellers at Agbogbloshie in the Greater Accra Region were re-located to Dominase Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region as part of government’s efforts to decongest the capital.



This initiative has been lauded by many including the Omanhene who insists the traditional authority is solidly behind the decision to relocate the onion market to Gomoa land.



Obirifo Ahunuako Ahor Ankobea II has however called on the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to join hands with the traditional authorities to make sure the relocation of Agbobloshi onion sellers to Gomoa Dominase junction becomes successful.



He made the call when he performed a traditional rite at the Gomoa Akyempim Market complex yesterday.



“We need more development in Gomoa so whether hook or crook the onion market so we are welcoming these traders but the Greate Accra Regional Minister must help develop this place…,” he said.



He further called on the Onion sellers to live in peace if they want their business to boom in the area.