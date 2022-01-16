Help build the 'Ghana brand' internationally — ISD tells staff

Business News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: GNA

David Owusu-Amoah, the Acting Chief Information Officer of the Information Services Department (ISD), has charged newly engaged staff and National Service Personnel to contribute actively towards promoting Ghana’s international marketing agenda.



He asked them to work diligently using advanced technologies and applications to create awareness of government policies, programmes and activities and provide feedback to Government to achieve the transformation drive.



He was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of an orientation for new staff and National Service Personnel.



The orientation saw participants taken through the responsibilities of the various divisions of the Department.



The divisions are: operations, publishing, public relations, regional coordination, marketing, access to information, client service and human resource.



Mr Owusu-Amoah, said the Department had been enriching the capacity of its staff of more than 1,100 with modern tools to “brace the storms in as far as communication is concerned. So, these days, our communication and research officers are using modern apps to meet the changing trends of communication.”



He, however, stated that the Department needed more vehicles to reach out to those in rural and hard-to-reach communities and appealed to the Ministry of Information to quickly provide the 300 vans promised the Department.



He said: “We don’t have enough vehicles, and the ones we have too are not in the best of shape. So, we’re trusting that we’ll be able to get new vans to be able to meet the challenge of communicating in the hinterlands where the information van is a necessity.”



ISD's mandate is to create awareness of government policies, programmes and activities, and to promote Ghana’s international marketing agenda.



It is also tasked to provide public relations support to other Ministries, Departments and Agencies and submitting feedback reports from the public.



It's vision is to establish a responsive two-way channel of communication between the Government and the people to proactively and readily assist the Government’s investment promotion and development programmes towards good governance.