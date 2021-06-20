Heads of State agree to push launch of new ECOWAS single currency to 2027

Business News of

After many years of planning, a new roadmap to launch the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) single currency in 2027 has been adopted.



This agreement, according to Dr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, president of the ECOWAS Commission, was arrived at by all Heads of State of ECOWAS at the 59th Ordinary Summit in Accra on Friday, reports the GNA.



“Due to the shock of the pandemic, the heads of state had decided to suspend the implementation of the convergence pact in 2020-2021,” Dr. Brou said.



“We have a new road map and a new convergence pact that will cover the period between 2022 and 2026, and 2027 being the launch of the Eco,” he added.



He also added that the heads of state had requested that the ministerial committee take a look at the new roadmap and the convergence pact, considering the lessons the coronavirus pandemic has brought on the sub-region.