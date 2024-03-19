You are here: HomeBusiness2024 03 19Article 1922140

Business News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'He has been a disappointment lately' – Netizens on X descend on Bright Simons over £15m saga

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa

Bright Simons, the Vice President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, has come under intense backlash from internet users after his recent post on social media.

Simons in a post via his X handle alleged that a topnotch Ghanaian politician was exposed in an irregular transfer of pounds sterling in the United Kingdom.

On March 13, 2024, he wrote, “Dark rumours circulating in Accra of a politically exposed Ghanaian bigshot knocking heads with British airport customs about millions of sterling being moved through the UK without the necessary paperwork. Frantic digging for trusted sources all over.”

The post by the IMANI Africa Vice President immediately caught fire, and made the headlines as most people assumed that the said exposed political figure is a member or associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, checks by Accra-based Citi FM with the UK Financial Intelligence Unit and the UK Immigration, previously known as the UK Border Agency, have revealed that the said incident did not happen as the two agencies have denied knowledge of claims suggesting that £15 million has been impounded from an individual from Ghana.

According to the UK financial intelligence agency and the immigration agency, they have no records of any money being seized from any individual from Ghana.

Reacting to the new development, some internet users on the X platform have expressed their utmost disappointment in Bright Simons for allegedly peddling falsehood.

A section of netizens on X also believe that the post was politically motivated.

Check out reactions from netizens below:





















EAN/OGB

Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:



