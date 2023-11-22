Harsh tax regimes in Ghana is state robbery – Spare parts dealers

Business News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Deputy Secretary of Suame Spare Parts Dealers and Importers Association, Godfred Baffoe Bonnie has suggested that the current tax regime in place is planned to collapse businesses, describing it as state robbery.



He claims the unyielding posture of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to take away some taxes off import duties and the lack of inclusiveness in the preparation of the 2024 budget statement affirms their stance.



He was speaking to Julius Caesar Anadem, on the Ultimate Breakfast Show in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.om



“This government and the finance minister don’t listen to the business community. We engaged him in Accra ahead of the preparation and reading of the budget to discuss some of the taxes at the ports that are killing our business. We met before the budget presentation, and they assured us something would be done, but nothing has changed in the budget, just unwanted taxes.



“I imported 20-footer containers at the port. I paid 40 thousand Ghana cedis. It used not to be like that, go and check the number of containers that are cleared in a day. It has reduced from almost 100 a day to 25,” he alleged.



He also said “The tax regime in this country is just a planned way to rob businesses. Our businesses are collapsing, and we have locked most of our shops because of the dollar and taxes.”