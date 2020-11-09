Press Releases of Monday, 9 November 2020

Harlequin Oil and Gas is GOGA 2020 Indigenous Company of the Year

HOG took home the coveted Indigenous Company of the Year award (upstream)

Harlequin Oil and Gas (HOG), a leading, 100% Ghanaian owned engineering service company took home the coveted “Indigenous Company of the year Award (upstream)” at the 7th edition of the distinguished Ghana Oil and Gas Award (GOGA) ceremony held on Friday at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



By virtue of HOG’s commitment to excellence in service delivery, adherence to international QHSE standards, and the professional development of Ghanaians within their community, HOG has picked up a second award this year to honor its accomplishments in the upstream Oil and Gas sector.



In April this year, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Oil and Gas Year (TOGY), a prestigious oil & gas journal with global footprints also recognized Harlequin Oil and Gas and adjudged the company as the “Local Content Achievement Company of the Year 2020”.



The latest award from GOGA is a clear indication that HOG is a market leader in the provision of outstanding world class fabrication, hydraulic and general engineering Sservices to clients in the upstream oil and gas industry in Ghana and the sub region.



HOG provides services such as turnkey welding and fabrication of both topside and subsea equipment including suction piles, manifolds, steel bend restrictors, holdback anchors, mud mats, jumpers etc. to the upstream oil and gas industry.



In addition to their welding and fabrication services, HOG provides offshore labour, hydraulic and pneumatic support services for high-pressure hydraulic/air systems, components such as cylinders, valves and pumps, heat plate exchanger and riser maintenance services amongst many others.



Harlequin has successfully completed projects for various multinational oil service companies including FMC Technologies, National Oilwell Varco (NOV), MODEC Inc. and Maersk Drilling to name a few.



GOGA is organised by Xodus Communications Limited to showcase companies activities and achievements in the past year and reward excellence in standards and stewardship, health and safety, corporate social responsibility and more.



A cross-section of oil and gas players and stakeholders from government, upstream, midstream, downstream, regulators, civil society, financial institutions, and insurers, among others are recognised and awarded.



The award was received by Messrs Daniel Christopher Hesse-Tetteh and Frederick Hermann Hesse-Tetteh, both Executive Directors of the company who dedicated the award to the their staff whose hard work and innovation has enabled HOG deliver excellence to its clients and be recognised by GOGA.



Mr. Daniel Christopher Hesse-Tetteh said, “Harlequin aims to set the benchmark for engineering in West Africa. As a result of our relentless efforts to deliver projects on time with no defects, to the highest international standards of quality, HOG has become the preferred indigenous engineering service company. Our flagship facility in Takoradi has enabled us showcase that Ghanaian engineering firms have the capacity to deliver world-class products and services.”





