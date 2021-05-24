Hardford Motors donates to Nsawam Female Prison on Mother’s Day

Press Releases of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: Hardford Motors

The management of Hardford Motors on Mother’s Day handed over some assorted items to the Nsawam Female Prison.



The items donated included 2 packs of nose masks, 15 bags of rice, 2 gallons of cooking oil, 10 cartons of Nestle milo, 3 cartons of Mackerel fish, 4 boxes of tin tomatoes, 8 boxes of sanitary pads, 10 bags of washing powder, 20 packs of soft drinks, 10 packs of toilet tissue.



The donation was done on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of Hardford Motors, Mr. Yasser Alia.



According to Mr. Samuel Asante Mensah, the Aide to the CEO, who presented the items, the gesture was part of the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR Projects) of the Company.



He also underscored the importance and contributions of all mothers and women to the development of the country.



“We are from Hardford Motors and we have come to the Nsawam Female Prison today to show a special love for our women, particularly female convicts by presenting these items to them. We believe that this is not going to be a nine-day wonder and we will continue to visit and donate from time to time,” Mr. Asante Mensah stated during the presentation of the items.



The items were received by the Prison Officer-In-Charge, CSP Janet Asabea.

“I stand here on behalf of the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons to say that we are exceedingly grateful that you came here today to do us this great gesture and honour. I must say this is a very timely intervention because this donation will go a long way to help the prison inmates,” CSP Janet Asabea expressed.



She further revealed that currently, the Nsawam Female Prison has 76 inmates and the government’s feeding fee of 1 Cedi 80 pesewas is not enough to sustain them hence these donations come as additional support and are highly appreciated.



“That is why we thank Hardford Motors for this donation. The management of Hardford motors could have decided to choose anywhere to donate but they settled on us. We ask for God’s continuous growth and expansion of your company and we also pray for more donations from your outfit,” she said.



The Hardford Motors delegation was led by Mr. Samuel Asante Mensah, Personal Aide to the CEO, Mr. Yasser Alia, some members of staff and the Media Relations Manager for Hardford Motors, Mr. William Nana Yaw Beeko.