Hanna Serwaa Tetteh to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

Hon. Hanna Serwaa Tetteh is a Ghanaian barrister and politician. She was born in Szeged, Hungary, to a Ghanaian father and Hungarian mother. Her secondary education was at the Wesley Girls High School at Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana from 1978 to 1985.



Between 1986 and 1989, she studied law at the University of Ghana where she obtained the Bachelor of Law (LL.B) degree. She then attended the Ghana School of Law, becoming a Barrister-at-Law in 1992.



She is currently appointed as Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU).



Following the resignation of Ghassan Salamé as head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in 2020, Guterres suggested Tetteh as his successor.'



Born on 31st May 1967, Madam Tetteh served in the cabinet of Ghana as Minister for Trade and Industry from 2009 to 2013 and Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2013 to 2017. She was also the Member of Parliament for the Awutu-Senya West constituency.



She won the Awutu Senya constituency seat in the December 2000 parliamentary election and served for one term as a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament.



In February 2009 President John Atta Mills nominated her for the position of Minister of Trade and Industry. Following her confirmation by Parliament she took over the portfolio and held the position of Minister of Trade and Industry from February 2009 to January 2013.



During her tenure as Minister of Trade and Industry she was also a member of the Government's economic management team, a member of the board of the Millennium Development Authority responsible for the oversight of the implementation of the first Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact in Ghana. She also served on the National Development Planning Commission and was the Chairperson of the Ghana Free Zones Board (GFZB).



In 2018, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Tetteh as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), succeeding Sahle-Work Zewde.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, recognizes her remarkable achievements as former Minister of State for Trade and Industry and former Minister for Foreign Affairs.



For her sterling performance in the course of her duties for Mother Ghana, Hon Hanna Serwaa Tetteh is highly appreciated.



About Big Events Ghana



Big Events Ghana, organizers of Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP), Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) and Africa CEO Honours and Summit.



Their track record and credibility of awarding excellence for the past fifteen years in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and others.

Over the years, Big Events Ghana’s award brands have gained an overwhelming acceptance by industry players, sponsors and the general public as the biggest, most prestigious and most publicized entertainment awards event in Ghana.



Their schemes have also attracted thousands of people across corporate Ghana and Africa; diplomatic communities, celebrities, media practitioners and the general public.



Big Events, Despite Media Group, GhanaWeb, Angel Broadcasting Network and Africa Centre of Excellence are proud to announce Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.



GMoS Excellence Honours, is an honorary scheme which recognizes and rewards current and former ministers who have distinguished themselves in the course of their duty.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours would be held on Saturday 15th May at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra at 4 pm prompt.



The event is strictly by invitation and it is a black tie or traditional wear event.