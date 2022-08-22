Halt plans to increase duties on importing second-hand clothing – GUTA warns government

Business News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The leadership of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), an umbrella body of over 68 trade unions and associations, has cautioned the Nana Addo-Bawumia-led government to halt any plans it is harbouring to increase duties on importing second-hand clothing at a time when cedi is chasing the wind.



According to them, adding even one pesewa to the existing tax regime will be catastrophic for both traders and end-users.



At a press briefing at the Opera Square car park in Accra, the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, explained that information reaching its secretariat has it that the government is planning to review the current tax system in order to increase duties on importing second-hand clothing.



“Government should note that the current state of country’s economy and the many other challenges facing the already suffering Ghanaian citizenry does not warrant any increment in taxes,” Dr. Obeng warned on Monday, August 22, 2022.



GUTA again called on the government through the Ministry of Trade to listen to the concerns of used car dealers and suspend the implementation of the ban on the importation of used cars.



The association also wants the government to withdraw the compulsory maritime insurance policy as well as to tackle the activities of the black market, which are also a matter of concern.



GUTA members believe things have gotten out of hand and need immediate solutions before Ghana’s economy shuts down completely.



He hinted that for the government and his handlers of the fast sinking economy to come to terms with the velocity of the economic situation, members of the association have decided to close all shops on Monday, August 29, 2022, to officially register their displeasure to the government.



Ghana’s economy is currently in dire straits with worsening public debt, rising inflation, skyrocketing fuel prices, and cedi depreciation, among others.











