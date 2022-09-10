Hajj board begins refunds

Business News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ghana Hajj Board on Friday, September 9, 2022, presented cheques for the refunds of persons who paid for the Hajj but could not make it during the last religious exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The payments were made for thirty-seven persons through their agents.



Sheikh IC Quaye who presented the cheques covering the refunds recalled the decision taken last week to invite persons desirous of collecting their monies to apply for the same.



Agencies which collected them on their behalf were Al Balad, Great Anyas, Lahaina, Nizam, Ashkar.



The refunds included the travel insurance which were paid alongside the package.



85 persons have so far applied for refunds.



Present during the presentation were Haj MANAF, Dr Abubakar Sidick Ahmed, Dr Amin Bonsu and A R Gomda.