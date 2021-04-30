Hackman Owusu Agyemang to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

Press Releases of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Big Events Ghana

Hackman Owusu-Agyemang is a Ghanaian politician and former member of Parliament for the New Juabeng North constituency of the Eastern region of Ghana.



Born on November 22, 1941, Mr Hackman Owusu-Agyemang was a member of the 3rd parliament of the 4th republic of Ghana and a former Minister of Water, Works and Housing as well as a former minister of foreign affairs. He is currently the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party and Board Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board.



Hon. Agyemang is an agriculturalist. In 1965, he started work as an Agricultural Economist at the Ghana Ministry of Agriculture.



In 1970, he moved to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Italy. He worked in various capacities as Economist at the Economic Analysis Division, Field Programme Officer and then as FAO-Regional Cooperation, and Liaison Officer responsible for Africa. After 1979, he became the FAO representative in Zambia and then Trinidad and Tobago. He became Chief Regional Bureau for Africa in 1984.



He was born at Effiduase- Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He attained senior high school education at St. Augustine's College (Cape Coast).



Between 1961 and 1965, he proceeded to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. He then studied at the Institute of Social Studies, The Hague, Netherlands, where he obtained a Post Graduate Certificate in Agricultural Planning.



He then went further to Wye College at the University of London in the United Kingdom, where he attained a Master's degree in Agriculture in 1969.

Hon. Hackman Owusu-Agyemang was honoured for Excellence in Leadership in terms of Translational Policies at the 2020 Ghana Cocoa Awards.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours recognizes his remarkable achievements as former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Works and Housing.



For his sterling performance in the course of his duties for Mother Ghana Hon. Hackman Owusu Agyemang is highly appreciated.



About Big Events Ghana



Big Events Ghana, organizers of Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP), Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) and Africa CEO Honours and Summit.



Their track record and credibility of awarding excellence for the past fifteen years in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and others.



Over the years, Big Events Ghana’s award brands have gained an overwhelming acceptance by industry players, sponsors and the general public as the biggest, most prestigious and most publicized entertainment awards event in Ghana. Their schemes have also attracted thousands of people across corporate Ghana and Africa; diplomatic community, celebrities, media practitioners and the general public.



Big Events, Despite Media Group, GhanaWeb, Angel Broadcasting Network and Africa Centre of Excellence are proud to announce Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.



GMoS Excellence Honours, is an honorary scheme which recognizes and rewards current and former ministers who have distinguished themselves in the course of their duty.