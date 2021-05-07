H.E. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

Press Releases of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Big Events Ghana

H.E. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye is a Ghanaian barrister, politician, academic, diplomat and Baptist minister.



He was born on 4 April 1944 in Osu, Accra to E. G. N Oquaye of Osu and Felicia Awusika Abla Oquaye (née Azu) of Odumase-Krobo.



He was brought up at Asamankese in the Eastern Region, where he attended the Roman Catholic Primary School and Presbyterian Middle School before proceeding to Presbyterian Boys' Secondary (PRESEC), at Odumase-Krobo and then Apam Senior High School.



He entered the University of Ghana and later the University of London, at Lincoln's Inn, London. He holds a B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, L.L.B. (Hons.), B.L. and PhD. He is a qualified solicitor and barrister, as well as the founder and senior partner of his own law firm - Law Associates/ Tornado Chambers.



He is a barrister of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, a Barrister of Lincoln’s Inn, London, a senior member of the Ghana Bar Association, and a solicitor for some leading companies and financial institutions in Ghana.



From 2001 to 2004, H.E. Prof. Oquaye served as Ghana's High Commissioner to India. His tenure as Ghana’s High Commissioner to India recorded achievement which includes Ghana Presidential Palace and Office Complex as well as the Kofi Annan ICT centre. In February 2005 he became Minister of Energy, and later he was moved to the post of Minister of Communications.



H. E. Prof. Oquaye was the NPP Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya for two terms, from 2004 to 2012. He decided not to stand for another term.

From 2009 to 2013, H.E. Prof. Oquaye was the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.



Oquaye served as the Speaker of Parliament in the seventh parliament of the Fourth Republic from 2017 to 2021.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, recognizes his remarkable achievements as former Minister of State for Energy where he signed Ghana’s oil and gas contract with Tullow oil among other milestones, former Minister of state for Communications and very recently, former Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.



For his sterling performance in the course of her duties for Mother Ghana, H.E. Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye is highly appreciated by the good people of Ghana.



About Big Events Ghana



Big Events Ghana, organizers of Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP), Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) and Africa CEO Honours and Summit.



Their track record and credibility of awarding excellence for the past fifteen years in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and others.



Over the years, Big Events Ghana’s award brands have gained an overwhelming acceptance by industry players, sponsors and the general public as the biggest, most prestigious and most publicized entertainment awards event in Ghana.



Their schemes have also attracted thousands of people across corporate Ghana and Africa; diplomatic communities, celebrities, media practitioners and the general public.



Big Events, Despite Media Group, GhanaWeb, Angel Broadcasting Network and Africa Centre of Excellence are proud to announce Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.



GMoS Excellence Honours, is an honorary scheme which recognizes and rewards current and former ministers who have distinguished themselves in the course of their duty.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours would be held on Saturday 15th May at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra at 4 pm prompt.



The event is strictly by invitation and it is a black tie or traditional wear event.